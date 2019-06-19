Nike Releases ‘Pro Hijab’ in Response to Demand for Modest Fashion

Nike has announced that it is updating its sports hijab head covering with a new design. The sportswear giant became one of the first sportswear companies to add hijabs in 2017 calling the line the “Nike Pro Hijab.”

Claiming to be meeting a “demand for modest fashions,” Nike is adding new designs including a gold and black hijab with a stylized floral pattern, according to the New York Post.

The updated hijab will be available in two sizes and is made of a lightweight Dri-Fit fabric. Thus far the hijab is only available at the Nike website for $35 each.

The release of the updated hijab comes on the heels of the most recent Sports Illustrated swim suit issue that introduced Muslim model Halima Aden, who became the first hijab-wearing Muslim to be featured in a swim suit issue.

Muslim activist Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, though, has criticized the glorification of the hijab and the burkah.

The president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy called a celebration of this symbol of oppression a form of “insanity.”

“I think it’s an insanity where sort of mainstream folks — or however you want to identify them — [in] Hollywood and the left use Muslims as this sort of identity checkbox,” said Jasser. “If you look at the rationale of having a swimsuit edition that has a model that’s dressed in a burkini, it just doesn’t make sense no matter which way you look at it.”

