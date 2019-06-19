WATCH: NFL Legend Burgess Owens Says Democrats Should Pay Reparations

NFL legend and Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens, does not agree with the Democrats about much. However, he does agree with them about reparations, except he believes the Democrats should be the only ones who have to pay them.

During stirring testimony in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Reparations, Owens blasted the Democratic Party “for all the misery” they’ve brought to blacks; citing everything from the party’s support of slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow laws, and abortion.

Watch:

Wow, Burgess Owens just stunned everyone: “I used to be a Democrat until I did my history and found out the misery that that party brought to my race… Let's pay restitution. How about the Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race…" pic.twitter.com/ZXuwncFreV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 19, 2019

The testimony was in stark contrast to that of other speakers, such as actor/activist Danny Glover and writer/activist Ta-Nehisi Coates, who were much more favorable about the prospects of the federal government issuing checks for reparations.

