FS1’s Whitlock Calls Cory Booker and Danny Glover ‘Useful Idiots’ for Reparations Testimony

Fox Sports One host Jason Whitlock feels those who testified before Congress demanding slave reparations are “clowns” and “useful idiots.”

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and actor Danny Glover were among the individuals who testified before congress on June 19 calling for blacks to receive financial reparations for America’s slave past.

Booker said America has, “yet to truly acknowledge and grapple with the racism and white supremacy that tainted this country’s founding and continues to cause persistent and deep racial disparities and inequality. The stain of slavery was not just inked in bloodshed but in policies that have disadvantaged African Americans for generations.”

Whitlock, who is black, had some harsh words on Twitter for Booker, Glover and the others who testified, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and author Ta-Nehisi Coates. Whitlock described the group as, “Useful idiots executing the final plans of a 60-year Marxist strategy to move on from America’s latest race problem. Modern-day peace treaty that will eventually marginalize us same as Native Americans. When the ‘debt’ is paid, country has emotional resolve to move on.”

Glover said: “A national reparations policy is a moral, democratic, and economic imperative. I sit here as a great-grandson of a former slave, Mary Brown, who was freed by the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1st, 1863. I had the fortune of meeting her as a small child. Despite much progress over the last centuries, this hearing is yet another important step in the long and heroic struggle of African-Americans to cure the damages inflicted by enslavement, post-emancipation and forced racial exclusionary policies.”

Whitlock also tweeted: “Coates and the clowns testifying before Congress are all either self-appointed or put in position by handlers. They’ll take no responsibility for what comes after.”

One of Whitlock’s followers took umbrage with the sportscaster calling Glover a “clown.”

Whitlock responded, “Danny Glover is an actor. ACTOR. A.C.T.O.R.”

One of his followers responded, “Whitlock is a TV host. HOST. H.O.S.T.”

And Whitlock fired back, “That’s why I tweet and don’t have an interest in speaking to Congress.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes reparations.

“I don’t want reparations for something that happened 150 years ago,” McConnell told reporters before the hearings. “We’ve tried to deal with the original sin of slavery by passing civil rights legislation. It would be hard to figure out who to compensate. No one currently alive was responsible for that.”

One of Whitlock’s followers chimed in to say he doesn’t think a reparations bill would pass:

Reparations would never pass and if it did, it would be shot down like crazy in the judicial system. It’s a lot of socialists making false promises they know will never come about, so people vote for them. They have used this playbook for quite some time and people fall for it… — TJ Epting (@te6192) June 20, 2019

