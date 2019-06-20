Toronto Raptors Will Visit Trudeau, Undecided on Trump

No NBA champion has visited the White House since President Trump has been president. Then again, only one team has won the NBA championship during Trump’s tenure, the notoriously woke Golden State Warriors.

Now that we have a new champ, the question can be asked anew: Will the NBA champions visit the White House? According to Raptors coach Nick Nurse, he has no idea.

In an interview with SportsNet 590, Nurse said the White House has not reached out to the team about coming to Washington, D.C. But Justin Trudeau definitely has reached out to the team, and those plans are underway.

“Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they have been asking me about scheduling it,” Nurse said. “I’ve heard nothing from the White House. We’re Canada’s team anyway, right?”

Since the Raptors are a team based in Canada, the Trudeau visit seems important. By the same token, Trump could think it’s less important to invite a Canadian-based team to the White House. But the fact that the Raptors are from Canada shouldn’t obscure the fact that most of the star players are from other countries. Most notably star forward Kawhi Leonard is American, as are guards Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Jeremy Lin.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn