AUDIO: Le’Veon Bell 911 Call: I Left Alleged Jewelry Thieves Naked in Bed

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says that the two women who stole $520,000 from him were last seen naked, in his bed.

The three-time Pro Bowl player told police that he had brought home the two girls on Friday night, May 25, and when he woke up the next morning, they were lying naked and asleep in his bed. He then said he went out to do his morning workout, but when he got back, the girls were gone and so was over half a million bucks in jewelry, money, and other property.

Bell relayed the whole sorry tale on a 911 call obtained by TMZ.

“I had two girls in my house. I got up,” Bell said, “did my normal routine to go work out, left to work out for a couple of hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more things of value out of my house, and I don’t know where they at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them, and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me.”

When the 911 operator asked what the girls were wearing, Bell admitted, “When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes,” and added that the other one was “The same way. She was in the bed, too.”

Bell had thought that the heist cost him a cool one million and said that the girls took jewelry, his watch, and “a couple more things of value out of my house.” But police later determined that the cost of the stolen items was “only” $520,000.

Bell may not miss half a million in stolen goods too badly. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in New York in March.

