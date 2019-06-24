Raptors’ Danny Green: Visit to White House Is a ‘Hard No’

It doesn’t sound like Raptors swingman Danny Green thinks the NBA champions would accept an invite to the White House to celebrate their big win.

This month the Raptors won the NBA title, winning four out of six games to beat the Golden State Warriors.

“I just don’t think that we accept,” Green said according to Yahoo Sports. “To put it politely. And I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are. But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things.”

“To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no,” Green continued. “I’m sure he’s going to take his invite back if we do decide.”

President Trump did say that he would consider inviting the team to the White House, but no formal invitation has been offered.

“They played phenomenal basketball. I watched a little bit of it. They were really terrific. Congratulations … that was a great job, by a great team. So we’ll think about that, if they’d like to do it,” the president said on June 20.

