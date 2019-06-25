President Trump Rips Megan Rapinoe for World Cup Anthem Protests

President Donald Trump criticized U.S. Women’s National Soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe for protesting during the singing of the American national anthem during the Women’s World Cup games in France.

The president finally spoke up about Rapinoe’s protests, which started two weeks ago, during an interview with the Hill on Monday.

Trump said he has enjoyed the games. “I love watching women’s soccer,” Trump said. “They’re really talented.”

But when asked if Rapinoe should be protesting against the country while representing the country overseas, he replied, “No. I don’t think so.”

Rapinoe has refused to stand at attention, place her hand over hr heart, and sing the anthem during the international games being held in France this month.

The U.S. soccer co-captain telegraphed her World Cup actions in May when she announced, “I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart. I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Rapinoe spent part of the 2018 season taking a knee during the anthem until the team put a rule in place requiring the players to stand during the anthem.

The U.S. team has won its first three games in the tournament including a 13-0 blowout of Thailand and a 2-1 win over Spain.

