WATCH: Man Arrested After Attacking Umpire at Iowa Softball Game

A softball player was arrested and charged for assaulting a umpire during an expletive-laden rant at an Iowa softball game on Sunday.

Lance Ulrich, 29, was hit with a charge of assault after witnesses told the police that he pushed the umpire after being ejected from a softball game in Des Moines, Iowa, WHO reported.

Part of the incident was also caught on video:

The umpire reportedly ejected Ulrich after the player began cursing after a foul ball call. Instead of leaving the field, Ulrich allegedly pushed the umpire to the ground and yelled out more expletives.

“I’m glad it de-escalated as quick as it did, and we had people that didn’t want to get in and fight. There’s kids around, you can’t have anything like that,” said Jack Aagesen, another player in the game.

“It’s not a good situation whatsoever,” said George Davis, president of the Greater Des Moines Umpire Association.

“Sometimes, we as a group of people, maybe even as a society, we need to take a deep breath and realize it is recreation at the end of the day,” Davis added.

Ulrich was taken into custody without incident and bonded out of the Polk County Jail later that night.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.