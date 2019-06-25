WATCH: US Women’s Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m Not Going to the F*ck*ng White House’

U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) star and co-captain Megan Rapinoe, says she’s “not going to the f*ck*ng White House” if her team wins the World Cup.

Rapinoe made her feelings known in explicit fashion during an interview with Eight by Eight Magazine. Rapinoe was asked if she was “excited” about making the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, should her team win the World Cup.

“I’m not going to the f*ck*ng White House,” Rapinoe responded. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited… I doubt it.”

Watch:

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

The question seems premature on two accounts: First, the USWNT still has to get past France, a very tough test, with more tough tests to follow should they defeat the French. Plus, as Rapinoe said, there’s no guarantee that the USWNT will be invited to the White House even if they do win.

Rapinoe was more than willing to attend the White House in 2015, when President Barack Obama was the occupant.

On Monday, President Trump took exception to Rapinoe’s anthem protests during an interview with the Hill. The USWNT co-captain has not raised her hand to her heart, or sung, during the playing of the anthem.

Trump said he has enjoyed the games. “I love watching women’s soccer,” Trump said. “They’re really talented.”

But when asked if Rapinoe should be protesting against the country while representing the country overseas, he replied, “No. I don’t think so.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn