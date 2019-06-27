Megan Rapinoe Doubles Down on Refusal to Visit White House: ‘I Stand by the Comments that I Made’

U.S. Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe doubled down on Thursday and reaffirmed that she would never visit the Trump White House.

Noting that her use of an expletive did not sit well with her mother, Rapinoe said she “stand[s] by the comments that I made,” Rapinoe told the press on Thursday.

“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive — my mom will be very upset about that,” the teams co-captain told reporters during a Paris presser.

Megan Rapinoe: "I stand by the comments I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that."

“But I think obviously, entering with a lot of passion considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place, and hopefully the world in a better place, I don’t think that I would want to go,” Rapinoe added.

Rapinoe also insisted that her extreme rhetoric and her anti-American anthem protests were not dividing the locker room.

The player made her feelings known recently when she said she was “not going to the f*ck*ng White House” if her team won the Women’s World Cup being played in France.

Her expletive-laden attack brought a rebuke from the president and an invitation to the team to visit the White House whether they won the World Cup or not. The president also rebuked Rapinoe for her very loud and public refusal to place her hand over her heart and sing the U.S. national anthem during the tournament.

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

