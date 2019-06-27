Texans QB Deshaun Watson Baptized in the Jordan River: ‘It Is Simply Overwhelming’

During what he called a “life-changing” trip to Israel, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was baptized as a Christian in the famed Jordan River.

Watson’s spiritual life was changed forever during his trip to the Holy Land, Fox News reported.

“It is simply overwhelming,” Watson said this week. “To be baptized in the waters of the Jordan River, sail on the Sea of the Galilee, and visit one of the first towns where Jesus preached his Gospel – I am truly in awe of this wonderful land and the wonderful people who live here.”

Watson went to Israel with an organization called America’s Voices in Israel, a group that caters to black and Hispanic celebrities, athletes, and political leaders who are curious about the Holy Land. The group works to combat negative images about Israel.

“Every visitor feels the uniqueness of the place…and it has been a privilege to see Deshaun…make this special journey,” said the group’s spokesman, Bracha Katsof. “I hope many more people will be inspired to come, experience for themselves, and learn more about Israel.”

