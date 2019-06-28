Washington Redskins player Josh Norman opened his wallet to donate $18,000 to an immigrant relief center run by the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Norman’s money was donated to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, according to ABC News.

Norma Seni Pimentel, executive director of the charity, posted a photo of the player visiting the center after his donation.

“Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity,” Pimentel tweeted.

The Catholic-run center offers clothing, food, child care needs, and other services to immigrants in need on the border.

Norman has opened his wallet in the past to bring relief to those caught up in the border crisis.

Last year, Norman flew to Houston, Texas, went to a local Walmart, and bought thousands of dollars of clothing, toys, books, and school supplies for children at various local facilities catering to immigrant families.

“We all see it, but nobody’s moving to action,” he told the Washington Post last June. “And to be honest with you, I would actually like to have done more. … Because it was needed.”

