U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Accepts AOC’s Capitol Hill Invite

Earlier this week, Megan Rapinoe rather directly announced that she will not visit the White House after the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) completes their World Cup run. However, the U.S. soccer star and co-captain apparently has no problem accepting an invite from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour Capitol Hill.

On Friday, after the USWNT defeated France 2-1, the the New York Democrat tweeted:

To which Rapinoe replied, “Consider it done.”

President Trump took exception to Rapinoe’s statement earlier in the week that she is “not going to the f*ck*ng White House,” in the event of a USWNT World Cup Victory. The president reminded Rapinoe that they had not yet won the World Cup and that her disrespect of the flag and anthem was inappropriate, yet, still invited her and the rest of the team to the White House.

The USWNT did visit the White House in 2015 when Barack Obama was president.

