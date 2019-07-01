WATCH: Browns’ Kareem Hunt Talks to Police After Argument with Friend

A report out of Cleveland alleges that Browns running back Kareem Hunt was involved in an argument with a friend at a bar, and had a conversation with the police before going on his way.

The third round 2017 NFL draftee was partying at Cleveland’s Barley House on Saturday night when he reportedly got in a physical confrontation with another bar patron, TMZ reported.

A short time later, Cleveland’s finest arrived and began talking with the 23-year-old NFL star. The police did not detain Hunt and the player soon left the bar on his own.

At one point in the video of Hunt speaking with the police, an office can be heard saying, “I saw him push you.”

No police report was filed on the incident.

One witness supposedly said that it was not clear if there was a fight out of anger or if the two men were just horsing around as friends.

Barley House owner Bobby George also insisted that people “blew it out of proportion.”

Hunt has previously reported that he is undergoing anger management therapy and treatment for alcohol abuse. The NFL suspended Hunt for eight games last season after a video surfaced showing him kicking a woman at a resort.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.