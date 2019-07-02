Alex Morgan Trolls England with Tea Sipping Celebration After Scoring Winning Goal

Today is U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) player Alex Morgan’s birthday, but the celebration she’ll remember most about this particular birthday has nothing to do with her age.

The USWNT was in a tense and hard-fought contest with England on Tuesday afternoon at the Women’s World Cup semi final in France. When all of a sudden, Morgan broke through the English defense and used a brilliant header to put the ball into the back of the net.

The goal would have been good enough, but the trolling of England with the tea sip celebration complete with upturned pinky, took things to another level.

Watch:

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Englishman Piers morgan did not take it well:

That’s NOT how you sip tea. https://t.co/GAmQ1urom0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

When we win this, I hope every one of our players feigns eating a Big Mac and large fries. https://t.co/nNbZ6QI1mW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

Come on @Lionesses – make these cocky yanks choke on it. pic.twitter.com/lOybEhNRGT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

The USWNT managed to hold on and win the game, 2-1.

Morgan, however, seemed to rebound quite well:

All over. Beaten by the better team.

Good effort @Lionesses but sadly not good enough. Well played USA. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

With the win, the USWNT will now advance to the World Cup Final.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn