Alex Morgan Trolls England with Tea Sipping Celebration After Scoring Winning Goal

Alex Morgan
Getty Images
DYLAN GWINN

Today is U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) player Alex Morgan’s birthday, but the celebration she’ll remember most about this particular birthday has nothing to do with her age.

The USWNT was in a tense and hard-fought contest with England on Tuesday afternoon at the Women’s World Cup semi final in France. When all of a sudden, Morgan broke through the English defense and used a brilliant header to put the ball into the back of the net.

The goal would have been good enough, but the trolling of England with the tea sip celebration complete with upturned pinky, took things to another level.

Watch:

Englishman Piers morgan did not take it well:

The USWNT managed to hold on and win the game, 2-1.

Morgan, however, seemed to rebound quite well:

With the win, the USWNT will now advance to the World Cup Final.

