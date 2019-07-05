New York (AFP) – Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who won the Super Bowl three times before turning television analyst, is “recovering well” after suffering a second stroke, his family announced Friday on social media.

Bruschi suffered his first in 2005 while still playing for NFL team the Patriots.

“Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke,” the statement said, “He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.

“Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital (in Massachusetts) for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Bruschi was found to have a heart defect that required him to undergo a surgical procedure to repair a hole, forcing him to sit out the start of the 2005 campaign.

He returned to play nine games and was named the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Bruschi, 46, retired in 2008 and finished his 13-season career with 1,063 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 17 forced fumbles. He has twice run in the Boston Marathon since leaving the NFL.