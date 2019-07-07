WATCH: Crowd in French Sports Bar Chants ‘F*ck Trump!’ During Fox News World Cup Segment

A crowd in a French sports bar broke out in a chant of “F-Trump” as Fox News reported the news that the U.S. National Women’s Team won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

After the World Cup came to an end with a U.S. win, Fox News jumped to a bar in Lyon, France, where it reported the results live, The Hill wrote.

There the chant from the crowd got a bit unsafe for TV:

The U.S. Women’s Team toppled the Netherlands in a 2-0 final on Sunday to secure the World Cup for the U.S.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe won the tournament’s “Golden Boot” award for scoring during the games.

But Rapinoe did more than play soccer during the three-week-long tournament. She constantly attacked President Donald Trump while in France. She also refused to put her hand over her heart and sing the U.S. national anthem during the games.

Despite her badmouthing of the president and the country, President Trump offered his congratulations for the U.S. team’s big wint.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

The attack on Trump in the French sports bar was not the only chanting going on for the U.S. Women’s win. As the team wrapped up its big game, some voices in the crowd could be heard chanting “equal pay.” It was an allusion to the fact that the U.S. Men’s team players make more than the U.S Women’s players.

