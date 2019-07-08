Americans Who Started ‘F**k Trump’ Chant in France: ‘I’m Embarrassed to be American’

The American soccer fan who started the “F**k Trump” chant in a French sports bar after the U.S. Women’s National Team won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, said he is “embarrassed to be American.”

The chant erupted in a sports bar in Lyon, France, where Fox News was broadcasting live after the U.S. team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

But after the video of the chant went viral, an Irish blogger tracked down the American millennial who said he started the chant to ask why he began yelling the obscenity.

The website, Joe.co.uk, found the American who told them, “Right now I’m very embarrassed to be an American.”

"Right now I'm very embarrassed to be an American." The #USA fan leading the "F*ck Trump" chants on Fox News says the #USWNT is one of the few things about the country he can be proud of right now. pic.twitter.com/u0ebIiRvN9 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 7, 2019

“I mean, I think our team really represents what America is about,” the man in his late 20s added. “So we have diversity racially, we have an LGBTQ population represented, and that’s what Americans get behind.

“So, I think Trump is really the old guard, and it’s kind of the last grasp for them to keep power,” he continued. “But power should be divided amongst everyone,” he added.

The man also lapsed into a long, disjointed PC rant about Megan Rapinoe, the NBA, LeBron James, and something “coming from the population.”

“Hopefully in 2020 there’ll be a different story, because right now, I’m very embarrassed to be American,” the America-hater said. “it’s time for people in our country to stop believing all these lies. It’s really depressing that there are those that are so uneducated that they’ll believe everything he says.”

