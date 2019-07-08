Soros-Funded MoveOn.org Launches Petition Calling for Equal Pay for U.S. Women’s World Cup Champions

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) drew on the largely bipartisan support of most of the country in their quest to achieve World Cup glory. However, the team’s other major goal, equal pay with the U.S. Men’s National Team, is getting support from groups affiliated with those most commonly known for supporting political causes.

The George Soros-funded liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org, has launched a petition seeking equal pay between the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams. According the Guardian, USWNT players can only receive a maximum payout of $260,869 for advancing to and winning the World CUp. Meanwhile. a player for the men’s squad can earn $1,114,429 for doing the same.

To date, the women’s team has won four World Cup championships, while the men have never won.

Though, the reasoning for that pay disparity has a lot less to do with gender discrimination and a lot more to do with simple economics.

According to the Federalist:

According to Mike Oznian, a writer for Forbes, the 2015 Women’s World Cup “brought in almost $73 million, of which the players got 13%. The 2010 men’s World Cup in South Africa made almost $4 billion, of which 9% went to the players.” Last year, the men’s World Cup in Russia generated more than $6 billion in revenue; the participating teams shared about $400 million. That is less than 7 percent of overall revenue. Meanwhile, the 2019 Women’s World Cup made somewhere in the region of $131 million, doling out $30 million, well more than 20 percent of collected revenue, to the participating teams. It seems a pay gap does exist, after all.

So, while the USWNT has earned more money than the men’s side — $50.8 million opposed to $49.9 million from 2016 -2018 — the difference in payout has a lot more to do with the wide disparity between how much the two World Cups make. The fact that the USWNT has earned only $900,000 more while being vastly more successful than the men’s side, only reinforces the point about how much more popular the men’s game is.

The MoveOn.org petition seeks 75,000 signatures. As of the time of this writing, the petition had earned 61,433 signatures.

