WATCH: Hockey Coach Tells Players to Respect the Anthem or ‘Get the F*ck Out’

A hockey coach in Connecticut gave his players a locker room talk in which he told them that they would stand for the American and Canadian anthems, or they could “get the f*ck out.”

The video, posted to Facebook last month, shows minor league hockey coach Dan Krupinsky of the Hat Tricks making it clear to his players that “respect” for the anthems is expected.

“We’re not women’s soccer. We’re not the NFL,” Krupinsky said. “If there’s anybody here who is going to be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the f—- out now because you’ll never see the ice in this arena.”

“We don’t have that problem in hockey. We’re better than that, but there was no sense in wasting anybody’s time if that shit was going to happen.”

Watch:

When he’s not coaching hockey, Krupinsky is a police officer in Danbury, Connecticut.

Krupinsky told Todd Starnes of Fox News Radio, that he’s surprised by how much attention the video received.

“I thought it would get shared around town — maybe — but I never expected 6.5 million people,” he said.

“Coaches have a responsibility to keep their team squared away. We are fortunate to be in a place where we are a patriotic team and city.”

The issue of protesting the anthem during sporting events began in 2016 when former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat, then knelt during the playing of the national anthem. Though the NFL protests have almost totally vanished, the issue gained primacy again this summer U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe protested the anthem during the World Cup.

In addition, Rapinoe has refused a potential White House visit and also declined to place her hand over her heart during the anthem at Team USA’s victory parade in New York on Wednesday.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn