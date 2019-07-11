WATCH: Megan Rapinoe Celebrates During World Cup Victory Parade: ‘I Deserve This’

U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) co-captain Megan Rapinoe celebrated her team’s win in New York City on Wednesday. Though, she also took some time out to celebrate herself.

In a video that teammate Ashlyn Harris posted on her Instagram page, Rapinoe can be seen posing with a bottle of champagne and trophy, saying: “I deserve this. Everything.”

Watch:

Megan Rapinoe standing on a parade float in Manhattan with a bottle of Veuve in one hand and the World Cup trophy in the other shouting “I DESERVE THIS.” There will never be a bigger mood. pic.twitter.com/GjHMjGkgsS — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe also used the platform of New York City’s ticker-tape parade to issue a call for people to “hate less,” and “listen more.”

“This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We gotta listen more and talk less,” Rapinoe said. “We gotta know that this is everybody’s responsibility — every single person here, every single person who’s not here, every single person who doesn’t want to be here, every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree. It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

Ironically, Rapinoe issued the call for more listening after she refused to visit the White House where she could have sat down and discussed issues important to her with President Trump. Moreover, the USWNT star has also said that she only wants to have dialogue with those who agree with what she believes in.

The USWNT made the trip from NYC to Los Angeles Wednesday night for the ESPy’s, where they received the “Best Team” award.

