Former Mets Star Dwight Gooden Arrested for Cocaine Possession in New Jersey

Former New York Mets star pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine in June, according to court documents.

“Doc” Gooden was pulled over last month by Holmdel, New Jersey, police when an officer observed him driving too slowly on a highway and not maintaining his lane. Upon inspecting the vehicle, police say they found two baggies with a substance they “suspected was cocaine,” the New York Post reported.

Gooden was then arrested and charged with several offenses including third-degree drug possession, driving while intoxicated, and over-tinted windows, according to a filing by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The June arrest is far from his first run-in with the law over cocaine possession.

The 1985 Cy Young Award winner has a rap sheet that includes an arrest in 2010 for driving while intoxicated after a car crash, and a suspension in 1995 for failing an MLB drug test. He was also sent to rehab in 1987 after failing another MLB drug test. Gooden retired from the league in 2001.

Though he claimed to have been freed of his addiction, the former MLB player was labeled a “complete junkie-addict” back in 2016 by former Mets teammate Darryl Strawberry who went public in hopes of helping Gooden get off the drugs.

But Gooden was unwilling to accept the label and insisted, ” I don’t do cocaine and have not for years.”

