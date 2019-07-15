MLB Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera Reveals Why He Supports Israel

In a recent interview, Hall of Fame New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera took time to explain why he is a big supporter of Israel.

Speaking to the Washington Examiner about his support of Israel, Rivera noted that his love of that country is rooted in his Christian religion.

“As a Christian, I do believe that the Lord gave us the Bible,” he told the newspaper. “The Bible speaks about Israel. Everything — from New Testament, Old Testament — it’s all about Israel and the relationship his people have. So as a Christian, I understand that the chosen people of God is Israel — Jewish Israel. The country was made by him. All the other countries were made by men. This country was built by him for his people.”

He added that support of Israel is part of being a Christian. “They are the people of God,” Rivera said. “They are the chosen people, so I’m not going to be against God.”

The Yankees legend added that he had visited Israel several times and those visits only made his support stronger.

“Every time that I go to Israel, it blows my mind,” Rivera said. “I wanted to see more, I wanted to understand more. I wanted to learn more. The Bible comes to life when you’re there.”

The player was also fully aware that support of Israel brings criticism from the left.

“I’m OK with that,” Rivera told the paper. “I know what I stand for: That won’t change. So, to me, criticism is more motivation to keep going forward — to push forward — for what I believe, for what I stand for. And again, that will make me even stronger.”

