WATCH: Megan Rapinoe Has a Message for Soccer Fans Who Are Also Trump Voters: Equality

Megan Rapinoe has a message for U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) fans who are also Trump supporters, and that message is equality.
During an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press this past Sunday, Todd asked the USWNT co-captain what she would tell a Team USA fan who is also a Trump supporter, and wishes she would go to the White House.
Despite knowledge of the fact that her protests and comments are viewed as disrespectful by a large number of fans who also support the president, Rapinoe has no plans to change her tune.
“I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and that are me, of course, but it excludes a lot of people in his base as well,” she said. “And I think that he’s trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer.”
Rapinoe and her teammates won the “Best Team” award at the ESPY’s last week, and also received the Key to the City of New York.
