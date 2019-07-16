Big 12 to Penalize Players Who Mock Texas with ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

Big 12 football players who choose to mock the University of Texas’ “Horns Up” gesture, with the reciprocal “Horns Down” sign, will be penalized” like any other celebration foul.”

That policy, was made clear by Big 12 officials on Tuesday. Though, what exactly will trigger the penalty remains less clear.

Big 12 Coordinator of Football Officials Greg Burks addressed the issue during the conference’s media day on Tuesday.

Like any play, there is a degree — who it’s directed at. If they do it in their bench area, we’re not going to look at it. It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have. Does it rise to the level we need to deal with that? It’s a hot topic. I know people want us to be definitive on that, but it’s like any touchdown celebration. Is it directed at an opponent or just celebration with your teammates? When we have discussed it, by rule, anything that’s prolonged to … bring attention to the individual rather than the team is a foul. My advice is if you want to do that, do it back in your bench area. Do it back with teammates. Get away from where you are an individual drawing attention to yourself.

The “Horns Down” gesture has been used by UT’s opposing fans for years. However, the question of whether it should become a penalty gained momentum last year after West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V used it after scoring a touchdown. WVU QB Will Grier also used the sign after a two-point conversion.

Attempting to clarify how the rule would be implemented, Burks stressed that officials would look at how the players use the “Horns Down” sign.

“When we have discussed it, by rule, anything that’s prolonged to bring attention to the individual rather than the team is a foul,” Burks said. “My advice is if you want to do that, do it back in your bench area. Do it back with teammates. Get away from where you are an individual drawing attention to yourself.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn