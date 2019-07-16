USWNT’s Ashlyn Harris Blasts Former Christian Teammate: ‘You Are Homophobic’

U.S. Women’s soccer player Ashlyn Harris ripped former teammate Jaelene Hinkle, who is a proud Christian, calling her “homophobic.”

Hinkle was cut from the World Cup-winning team at the end of last season before the team headed to France for the Women’s World Cup and in interviews, she hinted that her participation was ended more because she is a staunch Christian than because of her playing abilities.

But Harris went on the attack against Hinkle, according to the New York Post.

“Hinkle, our team is about inclusion. Your religion was never the problem. The problem is your intolerance, and you are homophobic,” said Harris, who is gay. “You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this team stands for,” Harris added.

Hinkle has never said anything in public against gays as human beings. But she spoke up against gay marriage in the past. In 2015, for instance, in the midst of debate about gay marriage, she noted that a Christian can’t pick and choose what Bible-based ideals they want to follow. And in 2017 she refused to wear a gay pride jersey.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey,” Hinkle told 700 Club about the gay pride jersey incident. “I’m essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire lives. It was very disappointing. I knew in my spirit I was doing the right thing. I knew I was being obedient.”

But Harris continued to insist that Hinkle is homophobic.

“Don’t you dare say our team is ‘not a welcoming place for Christians,'” Harris said.”You weren’t around long enough to know what this team stood for. This is actually an insult to the Christians on our team. [Shame] on you.”

