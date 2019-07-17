Eric Trump Compares Dems to Pee-Wee Hockey: ‘Makes Zero Sense and Can’t Get Out of Their Own Way’

Eric Trump took to Twitter to poke fun at the Democrat Party, saying they are as chaotic as pee-wee hockey.

With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her extremist, left-wing “squad” serving as the face of the Democrats, the Trump scion joked that the Democrats are skating in circles and “unknowingly taking down” their own members.

“Watching the Democrats reminds me of pee-wee hockey,” Trump said in his Wednesday tweet, “funny, makes zero sense & they can’t get out of their own way. AOC is the gift that keeps on giving – skating circles on the far left and unknowingly taking down her own teammates. Please keep it up. You are guaranteeing 2020.”

Like pee-wee soccer, pee-wee hockey is well known for the players going in circles with little coordination, rhyme or reason, as the tykes try to learn what sports is all about. So the pee-wee hockey analogy seems apt considering the chaos which engulfed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday.

As Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle wrote:

Pandemonium overtook the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon and early evening as a Democrat-led effort to rebuke President Donald Trump over his criticisms of socialist lawmakers backfired badly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi violating the rules of the chamber. Amid the chaos, which undercut the Democrats’ message, the Democrat charged with running it literally abandoned the control of the House floor for a moment, something aides say they have never seen before and are unsure if it has ever happened in history–all as the Democrat Party struggled for hours with how to handle clear violations of House rules by their Speaker, Pelosi.

Pee-wee games usually result in chaos as the little ones go every which way as coaches run around desperately trying to bring order to the chaos.

