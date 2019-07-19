PETA Urges New Jersey Race Track to Cancel Racing During East Coast Heat Wave

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) one of the largest and most vocal animal rights activist groups in the country, is urging officials at a New Jersey horse racing track to cancel their upcoming races due to the heat wave that has hit the east coast.

On Friday, PETA sent Monmouth Park to cancel their planned races on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach as high as 110 degrees.

According to PETA President Kathy Guillermo:

Heat kills, so it’s extremely foolish and reckless for Monmouth Park to stay open with temperatures soaring to record highs. PETA urges Monmouth and the New Jersey Racing Commission to postpone the Haskell Invitational and cancel racing for the weekend. This is the only way to protect Thoroughbreds from heat-related injuries, as New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania tracks have already recognized. If even one horse collapses, Monmouth officials should be held criminally liable for cruelty.

According to the New York Post, “Several thoroughbred tracks in the northeast, including Saratoga Race Course, have canceled their cards.

“There is no racing at Belmont or Aqueduct racetracks — because both tracks are currently racing at Saratoga. Racing is scheduled at Yonkers Raceway and the Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday.”

As of the time of this writing, Monmouth Park is set to continue Saturday’s races.

