WATCH: Controversial Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy TKO’s Juan Adams in 45 Seconds

Former NFL player Greg Hardy, who was chased out of the league over domestic violence charges, won his latest UFC fight in just 45 seconds, downing Juan Adams on Saturday.

Despite Adams’ attempts to make the fight a grudge match by publicly calling Hardy out and even mentioning his past domestic violence convictions to rile him, Hardy, 30, made short work of the 27-year-old challenger, USA Today reported.

Adams, who calls himself “The Kraken,” took a wild series of cracks to the head after a failed single-leg takedown sent him to the floor with Hardy on top of him. The TKO was called after it appeared that Adams could not move or respond to Hardy’s fusillade of blows.

Adams immediately protested the TKO decision, but to no avail. He was clearly dazed after being allowed back up.

“Everybody wants to get me on the ground,” Hardy said afterward. “For one, calling my name comes with consequences, for two, taking me down comes with consequences.”

Hardy’s win in San Antonio gives him a second bout in a row since he was disqualified in his debut fight for kneeing his opponent in the head in January .

Overall, this weekend’s 45-second-decision gives Hardy first-round KOs in five pro fights as well as his three amateur bouts.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.