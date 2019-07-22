Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton After Losing His Arm in Accident, Will Pay Full Salary

The Miami Dolphins waived defensive tackle Kendrick Norton after a car accident in which he lost his arm, however, the team will pay his full salary.

Norton suffered the life-altering injury this month when his car hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Now his team has waived him due to the injury, according to Sporting News.

Despite the loss of his job with the Dolphins, the NFL has agreed to pay the player’s medical costs. And in the meantime, the Dolphins have placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list so that he will receive his full salary.

Norton has already had four surgeries on his amputated limb and will have to undergo extensive rehabilitation and training to use a prosthetic arm, reports say.

The 22-year-old, 2018 seventh-round draft pick has released a statement:

“I am okay. I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation. I am doing fine and the best I can. I am staying strong because all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family, and everyone. That is what is pushing me, my faith, and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent. Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great.”

