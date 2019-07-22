Golfer Says Trump’s Advice Helped Him Win a PGA Tournament

Golfer Jim Herman picked up a big win at the PGA’s Barbasol Championship on Sunday. What’s more, Herman gave credit for the win to a somewhat surprising source: President Trump.

Herman and Trump played a lot of golf together when the former was an assistant pro at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Though, the president’s interest in Herman’s play didn’t stop there. As the PGA player tells it, the commander in chief told him he could improve his game on the greens by changing his grip on the putter.

“He gave me a good talking to and told me to use a different style if it’s not working,” Herman said on Saturday. “Some great advice, so I appreciate it.”

That advice, paid big dividends for Herman. The 41-year-old had not won a PGA event in over three years, and was ranked 134th in the world going into this weekend’s competition, the Hill reports.

“I think I need to see him again soon,” Herman said of Trump after his big win. “He motivates me and puts me in a good spot.”

President Trump is an avid golf fan and frequent player of the sport. In addition to his friendship with Herman, he maintains close ties to other high-profile current and former pro golfers, such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

