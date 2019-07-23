Animal Rights Groups Sound Alarm After 10 Race Horses Die in 9 Days at New York Tracks

Ten racehorses have died in just nine days at New York racetracks, causing alarm among animal rights groups.

The deaths occurred between July 9 and 18 at only four of the state’s 11 tracks and happened both on and off the track, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Animal rights activists blamed the tracks for the supposed lack of safety policies.

The founder and president of Horse Racing Wrongs, Patrick Battuello, claimed that the danger is “built into the system” with the horse racing industry.

The ten deaths factor into the 50 horse deaths across the New York racing scene since January.

Still, horse deaths in New York have actually fallen below the national average and began trending downward in 2010.

“A total of 1,357 deaths were recorded in the nine years between 2009 and 2018, or an average of around 130 deaths per year,” the paper noted.

A spokesman for the New York Racing Association says the industry in the Empire State has invested heavily in upgrading safety.

“Since 2013, NYRA has successfully implemented extensive reforms and made significant investments to modernize track surface analysis by upgrading relevant technology, equipment, and facilities while providing veterinarians with the independent authority required to properly monitor thoroughbred health,” said NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna.

