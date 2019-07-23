Dwight Gooden Arrested Again for DUI

Former Mets legend Dwight “Doc” Gooden was arrested again for DUI on Monday night, after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Newark, New Jersey. This latest arrest comes only a little over a month after Gooden was arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine, also in New Jersey.

Gooden was out of sorts when the police apprehended him on Monday night.

“He pissed himself. He was clearly buzzed, really kind of f–ked up,” said a law enforcement source.

Gooden’s car was towed and he was taken to a local hospital in Newark. The law enforcement source added that Gooden was cooperative and respectful to law enforcement throughout the course of the arrest.

According to the New York Post:

The incident was only the latest sad turn for the 1985 National League Cy Young Award winner, who led the Mets to their most recent World Series championship in 1986. While battling his drug and alcohol addictions, Gooden, 54, has had numerous brushes with the law along the way, including in 2010, when he crashed his car in Franklin Lakes, NJ, while under the influence — and driving his then-5-year-old son, Dylan, to school. Gooden’s most recent previous bout with law enforcement occurred June 7, when he was nabbed by Holmdel, NJ, cops for allegedly driving erratically. Officers later found two small ziplock baggies in his car containing suspected cocaine.

Gooden dominated National League and American League hitters during stints with the Mets and Yankees. His career highlights include winning the Cy Young in 1985, winning the World Series in 1986, and pitching a perfect game in 1996.

While considered a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame for his play, Gooden’s drug addiction and brushes with the law have kept him out of Cooperstown.

