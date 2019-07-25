ESPN Host Dan Le Batard to Keep His Job After Anti-Trump Rant

Dan Le Batard, the ESPN radio host who broke company policy by delivering an anti-Trump rant on-air, will keep his job after a face-to-face meeting with network president Jimmy Pitaro.

Le Batard met with ESPN’s chief on Thursday after several phone conversations leading up to the encounter, according to the New York Post.

The outspoken radio host ended up in trouble with his employer after he went on the attack against Donald Trump after a chant of “send her back” broke out at one of his rallies. The ESPN host also went after his own network, calling it “cowardly” for not standing up to the president and his supporters.

When he took over as president of the network, Pitaro launched a campaign to bring ESPN back into line as a sports network first and foremost. Pitaro posted a memo to the company warning employees to avoid “pure politics.”

It was a proclamation that Le Batard broke on July 18 when he accused the president of using race in his opposition to several socialist Democrats in Congress and for his slap at his own network for not criticizing the president.

Since his on-air rant, Le Batard has missed several shows including programs on Monday and Thursday.

According to the paper, the meeting between Le Batard and Pitaro was “positive.” Pitaro also already said that Le Batard would not be punished further.

