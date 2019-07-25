Megan Rapinoe Inks Book Deal After Trump Criticism, World Cup Run

Megan Rapinoe used her platform as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) to voice her political opinions. Now, after signing a new book deal, it appears the World Cup champion and USWNT co-captain is going to be getting yet another platform for sounding off on President Trump.

And it’s going to be out just in time for the election.

The outspoken 34-year-old soccer star has signed a book deal with Penguin Press that is scheduled to be released at some around the time of the 2020 election, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same,” Rapinoe told the New York Times.

Rapinoe gained national notoriety after kneeling in protest during the playing of the national anthem, in the National Women’s Soccer League. During this year’s Women’s World Cup competition, she made headlines again after telling Eight by Eight magazine that she would not go to the “f*ck*ng White House,” if invited.

Rapinoe has also spoke out numerous times on issues of gay rights and equal pay for women.

“A lot of women, great women soccer players, have written memoirs,” Ann Godoff of Penguin Press told the New York Times. “Megan has a different platform. … She’s just operating from this very honest and straightforward and ‘This is who I am’ place.”

Rapinoe has stressed that, despite her strongly felt political opinions, she has no desire to run for office.

