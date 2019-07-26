Ex-Wife Pleads Guilty in Murder of Former NBA Player Lorenzen Wright

The ex-wife of NBA player Lorenzen Wright has pleaded guilty to facilitating the player’s 2010 murder, and could spend at least nine years in jail.

Investigators claimed that Wright’s ex, Sherra Wright, and her friend, Billy Turner, plotted to kill the player. His lifeless, bullet-riddled body was found in a swampy field ten days after he was declared missing, TMZ reported.

Wright and Turner were charged with 1st-degree murder. Wright was facing 100 years in prison until she made her plea deal.

Wright agreed to a 30-year sentence and could be eligible for parole in nine years.

She claimed that the NBA player abused her for years, but Wright’s family insisted that the player’s ex plotted to kill him for a million-dollar life insurance policy.

Wright played in the NBA from 1996 until his retirement in 2009. During that time, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.