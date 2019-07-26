Hugo Alfredo Santillan Becomes Second Boxer in a Week to Die from Injuries Sustained in the Ring

Argentine boxer Hugo Alfredo Santillan has become the second boxer in a week to die of injuries suffered in the ring.

Santillan died in a hospital in Buenos Aries on Thursday after taking a beating in the ring on July 20, sporting News reported.

The boxer underwent surgery to relieve a clot on his brain and reportedly went onto cardiorespiratory failure two times before he died of cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning.

“Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure, and he did not come out of his coma,” said Dr. Graciela Olocco. “He had swelling of his brain, and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen, and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation. Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/WwT7LyLXIW — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

Santillan is the second boxer to die from injuries suffered in the ring this week.

Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev died of brain injuries on Tuesday after suffering catastrophic injuries in the ring on the previous Friday.

Dadashev’s cornerman threw in the towel on July 19 when it appeared that the boxer was dazed in the ring. The boxer ended up in the hospital by the next morning and was placed in a coma after brain surgery. However, he never recovered and passed away four days later.

Santillan was a super lightweight who made his pro debut in 2015. He was 19-6-2 with eight KOs and was the son of former boxer Alfredo Santillan.

