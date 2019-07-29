Panthers’ Eric Reid Confirms He Will Continue to Kneel During National Anthem

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has confirmed that he will continue to take a knee during the national anthem into the 2019 NFL season.

Reid said he will continue his protest against the country despite the fact that his grievance against the league was settled early this year, Pro Football Talk reported.

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid told the Charlotte Observer. “I haven’t seen that happen… We’ve got to keep fighting. Got to keep agitating. Got to keep making sure that we put pressure on the people who make the laws, and the decisions, in this country.”

Reid’s protests did not form any part of his contract negotiations with the team, the Panthers noted. Team owner David Tepper has also made no comment on the player’s actions.

Reid was one of the first NFL players to join former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his protests during the national anthem first launched at the beginning of the 2016 NFL season.

