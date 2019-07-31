UFC Star Colby Covington Says Trump’s Sons Will Attend Next Fight

UFC star Colby Covington has promised that President Donald Trump’s two eldest sons will be sitting in the front row during his upcoming fight, Saturday.

Covington said that Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, will all be in the gallery at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

“They’re gonna be front row at my fight this weekend when I retire Robbie Lawler,” Covington said according to TMZ. “This is official.”

Covington has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. Last year he even said that he would be proud to visit the White House, unlike the “filthadelphia Eagles.”

Not long afterward, the fighter got his wish when President Trump invited him for a visit in the Oval Office.

Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

Covington Will face Robbie Lawler as the main event at “UFC on ESPN 5” on August 3. If he beats Lawler, Covington may bet a chance to face UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

