WATCH: Reds and Pirates Tangle in Bench-Clearing Brawl

The rosters for the Reds and Pirates will look a lot different after the trade deadline. Those rosters will also look a lot different after a slew of players from both teams serve suspensions stemming from a wild melee in front of Pittsburgh’s dugout on Tuesday night.

The tensions mounted in the 7th inning after Pirates pitcher Keone Kela threw high and inside to Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich. That pitch prompted Reds first baseman Joey Votto to walk over to the Pirates dugout after the inning and confronted Kela over the pitch.

In the ninth inning, Reds reliever Amir Garrett began jawing with the Pirates dugout and eventually ran over and began swinging.

Watch:

The Reds' and Pirates' benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

Interestingly, Cincinnati’s Yasiel Puig, who was heavily involved in the fight, had already been traded prior to Cleveland prior to the brawl.

The Pirates won the game, 11-4.

