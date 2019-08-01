Danish Golfer Accused of Sexually Molesting Female Passenger on Plane, Urinating in Aisle

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on Monday for sexually assaulting a female passenger on a British Airways flight, and urinating in the aisle.

The golfer was placed under arrest in London soon after the plane touched down.

According to the New York Post:

Olesen, 29, was busted on suspicion of sexual assault after fellow golf pro Ian Poulter tried to calm down the ‘slightly intoxicated’ golfer while aboard a flight from Nashville to Heathrow Airport after both competed in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis last week, The Sun reports. Poulter tried to pacify Olesen after he allegedly got verbally abusive with other passengers and flight crew, but Poulter then went to sleep – at which point Olesen allegedly molested the woman. He also urinated in the aisle of the airplane, one witness told The Sun.

One witness describes Olesen’s behavior as “shocking,” and entirely out of place.

“He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle,” the witness explained. “It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on [British Airways].”

Olesen is charged with suspicion of sexual assault, intoxication aboard an aircraft, and failure to comply with the orders of a flight crew. The 29-year-old golfer was later “released under investigation,” according to police.

Olesen finished 27th at the St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, and is currently ranked 62nd in the world.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn