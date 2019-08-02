Ed Reed Wears Black Lives Matter-Themed Shirt to Hall of Fame Game

Most NFL Hall of Fame inductees where HOF polo shirts, when they attend the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Former Baltimore Raven and HOF inductee Ed Reed, went another way entirely.

Instead of wearing the traditional polo shirt, Reed wore a shirt showing the faces of blacks who were shot and killed during altercations with the police.

Included in the group of photos, were Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and Trayvon Martin.

This marks the second year in a row that a Hall of Fame inductee has chosen to use the venue to draw attention to those shot and killed by police. In 2018, Randy Moss wore a tie that thad the names of people killed in altercations with the police.

“What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know they’re not alone,” Moss said at the time. “By these names on my tie and a big platform as the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country. I just want to let these family members know that they’re not alone.”

