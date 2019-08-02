‘Trump 2020’ Banner Unfurled at Orioles Game, Four Fans Removed from Stadium

It didn’t last long, but for nearly ten minutes a “Trump 2020” banner occupied a place of prominence at the Orioles game on Thursday night.

A picture taken by a Baltimore Sun reporter captured the moment that the large, red white and blue Trump banner was unfurled. The large sign had a slogan which read: “Keep America Great!”

A “Take it down” chant broke out at Camden Yards as this was unveiled in the eighth inning tonight. The banner has not been well-received. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/Orr7rqn8im — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) August 2, 2019

However, the Sun reports that after about ten minutes, fans began chanting “take it down!” The four fans who hung the banner were made to take it down and were escorted out of the stadium.

“Camden Yards’ policy says no banners can be hung in the stadium to keep from obstructing views, and that banners can be confiscated if their message is commercial, political or ‘in bad taste,'” the Associated Press reports.

President Trump has been involved in a war of words with Baltimore Democrat Representative Elijah Cummings and other Democrat leaders from the “Charm City,” since accurately pointing out over the weekend that the city has become “rat and rodent infested,” and “very dangerous & filthy.”

