Former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon has sided with President Donald Trump’s criticism of the City of Baltimore, saying that Major League Baseball players were wary of going out on the town when they visited the city.

Damon’s comments come on the heels of President Donald Trump’s attack on failed Democrat Representative Elijah Cummings whose decades-long political career has failed to bring any solution to a city spiraling into despair.

In comments to TMZ, the former player noted that Baltimore went bad very quickly.

“He’s not wrong,” Damon said of Donald Trump’s criticism of Baltimore. “Baltimore was one of the best places to visit when I broke into the league in ’95. And, at the end, we didn’t really, like, enjoy going back.”

“Towards the end, it started getting a little scarier,” the player, who last played in 2012, told the gossip site.

“I think Baltimore is a great town, and this is raising awareness and hopefully they can go in and spend the hard tax-paying dollars to actually make a difference,” Damon concluded.

