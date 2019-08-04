WATCH: Former MLB Pitcher Tyrell Jenkins Throws Punches in Softball Game Scrap

A video obtained by TMZ Sports seems to show former Major League pitcher Tyrell Jenkins engaging in a fist fight during an adult softball game in Texas.

The video purports to show Jenkins in a red shirt throwing a few punches with members of an opposing USA Softball District 25 team.

According to an account of the incident, gloves were thrown down during a Wednesday evening game when a member of the “Big Pimpins” team yelled, “we’re ready to go when you are” at members of Jenkins’ team, the “Kekambas.”

Jenkins reportedly told TMZ that he only started swinging when a member of the other team tried to punch him from behind. The supposed sneak attack is not seen on the video.

The police were not called after the melee, but the softball league meted out punishments, just the same. Jenkins and three other players were handed a one-year suspension from the league and two other players are out for two years.

Jenkins has become a star in the Texas softball scene after leaving the Major Leagues.

Though, in MLB his career was over fairly quickly. Instead of heading to college out of high school in 2014, Jenkins signed a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals and played in the Minors for a few seasons. He then had a Major League debut with the Braves in 2016. But he soon ran through the Braves, then the Rangers, the Reds, and finally a San Diego Padres AAA team before he was essentially finished all in only a year.

