WATCH: Soccer Player Scores Goal, Shouts for Congress to ‘End Gun Violence!’

Gun Violence
Getty Images/Victor decolongo

Alejandro Bedoya, a soccer player the Philadelphia Union, scored a goal against D.C. United in Washington, DC, Sunday night. Then, he took advantage of his proximity to Capitol Hill by grabbing a field microphone and shouting, “Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!”

The moment came in the third minute of the game.

Watch:

Bedoya’s statement comes after two mass shootings left 29 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The Union winger/midfielder has a person connection to the issue of mass shootings. Bedoya grew up in Westin, Florida, only 15 minutes away from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students were killed in a mass shooting in 2018.

Bedoya wore an “MSD Strong” shirt in the days following that shooting.

