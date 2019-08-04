WATCH: Soccer Player Scores Goal, Shouts for Congress to ‘End Gun Violence!’

Alejandro Bedoya, a soccer player the Philadelphia Union, scored a goal against D.C. United in Washington, DC, Sunday night. Then, he took advantage of his proximity to Capitol Hill by grabbing a field microphone and shouting, “Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!”

The moment came in the third minute of the game.

Watch:

Here's @PhilaUnion and @USMNT'S Alejandro Bedoya screaming "DO SOMETHING CONGRESS, END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!" After scoring against DC United cc:@cjzero https://t.co/9vNxAy67lm — Alex Warneke (@alexwarneke) August 5, 2019

Bedoya’s statement comes after two mass shootings left 29 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The Union winger/midfielder has a person connection to the issue of mass shootings. Bedoya grew up in Westin, Florida, only 15 minutes away from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students were killed in a mass shooting in 2018.

Bedoya wore an “MSD Strong” shirt in the days following that shooting.

A great win last night!

Wore this to support families affected by the tragic event in Parkland. Grew up 15 min. from Douglas. I grieve with those families but I’ve also been very inspired by movement they’ve started. Thank you for your courage & keep on keepin’ on! #MSDStrong❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wd88iWk9b5 — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) March 4, 2018

