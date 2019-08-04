WATCH: UFC Fighter Colby Covington Thanks Trump Family After Defeating Robbie Lawler

True to the fighter’s promises, Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric appeared at ringside to watch Colby Covington get a victory against Robbie Lawler on Saturday night.

Last week, Covington promised fans that Trump, Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Eric Trump would all be in attendance for his big bout.

Even President Trump jumped to Covington’s support by encouraging him to fight hard and added a re-tweet of last year’s note about Covington’s visit to the White House.

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

As it turns out, the Trump scions did, indeed, attend the fight to see Covington destroy his opponent.

As the fighter happily accepted the unanimous decision afterward, Covington’ first thought was to thank the Trumps for attending.

“I was truly inspired when the First Family came in the building, when they came to see me back stage,” Covington said hoisting an American flag. “Let’s give it up for the Trumps. They’re in the building tonight. They’re keeping America great.”

Several others noted the Trumps in attendance, as well.

Donald Jr. and Eric Trump have arrived, stood and cheered for a submission win in the #UFCNewark prelims. Here are some blurry photos of that happening pic.twitter.com/CeXNNBaGxs — Ryan Gerbosi (@RyanGerbosi) August 3, 2019

Covington also got a call from the big guy in the White House himself with congratulations on besting Lawler.

Just finished my interview with Colby Covington who was then whisked away to speak on the phone with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/0bvWircCkO — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2019

Clearly, the whole Trump family is behind this fighter.

