Jemele Hill Says Trump ‘Still a White Supremacist’ Despite Condemning White Supremacy

In the wake of a pair of mass shootings, former ESPN host Jemele Hill jumped to Twitter to say that President Donald Trump is a “white supremacist,” despite condemning racism and white supremacy.

On Monday, the president delivered an address to the nation in which he denounced “racism, bigotry and white supremacy.” Soon after, Hill jumped to Twitter to insist that Trump is a racist no matter what he does or says.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but condemning white supremacy in a speech isn’t proof Donald Trump has changed or become more presidential,” Hill blathered. “He’s still a white supremacist. He will still demonize and dehumanize people of color because that’s what he truly believes.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this but condemning white supremacy in a speech isn’t proof Donald Trump has changed or become more presidential. He’s still a white supremacist. He will still demonize and dehumanize people of color because that’s what he truly believes. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 5, 2019

During his Monday morning address, Trump said that the nation must condemn racism:

The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul. We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism, whatever they need.

That is not the first time the president has denounced racism. After the 2017 riots between white supremacist groups and violent left-wing Antifa forces in Charlottesville, Virginia, the president also denounced racism.

Trump later noted that, “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”

