WATCH: UFC’s Kamaru Usman Says Fans Urging Him to ‘Kill’ Trump-Supporter Colby Covington

UFC champ Kamaru Usman says his fans hate Colby Covington so much, they are urging him to “kill” the welterweight.

“I have over thousands of messages on Instagram of people saying, ‘Bro, you gotta kill this dude,'” Usman told TMZ Sports. “It’s not, ‘beat him.’ It’s ‘Kill this guy. Kill him for us.'”

Usman claims that Covington is driving his fans into conniptions with his bellicose proclamations and also his full and vocal support of President Donald Trump and the Trump family.

“It not only rubs people the wrong way, it makes people wanna punch you in the face,” Usman added. “And, I’m talking women and children, grandmas! Not just fighters.”

“He calls himself ‘The People’s Champ,’ but you can’t be with the people because the people want to harm you! You have to walk around with security each and everywhere you go because they want to HARM you, not because they LOVE you.”

Usman also insisted that his distaste for Covington is real and the rivalry is not manufactured for their possible meeting in the octagon.

Covington was last in the ring on Saturday when he won a unanimous decision against opponent Robbie Lawler.

The outspoken fighter welcomed the Trump family to the arena and celebrated their attendance after he won the fight.

“I was truly inspired when the First Family came in the building when they came to see me backstage,” Covington said hoisting an American flag after the fight. “Let’s give it up for the Trumps. They’re in the building tonight. They’re keeping America great.”

President Trump also not only tweeted out his encouragement for Covington ahead of the fight but gave the champ a call after the decision.

Just finished my interview with Colby Covington who was then whisked away to speak on the phone with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/0bvWircCkO — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2019

