Warriors’ Steve Kerr After Mass Shootings: ‘How Does Mitch McConnell Sleep at Night?’

In the wake of two mass shootings in less than a day, outspoken Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr jumped to his Twitter account to go on the attack against the Second Amendment and gun violence.

As news about the shootings emerged, Kerr mostly took to retweeting others. But in some of those re-tweets, the NBA coach added his own comments.

For instance, on Saturday he noted that we have a “white supremacist problem” in the U.S.A.

This pretty much sums it up. https://t.co/J823pOZuDD — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2019

He also uncorked a pair of tweets attacking Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

How does Mitch McConnell sleep at night? https://t.co/ZJSh1CxJz8 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2019

But apparently not 'sickening' enough to actually do anything about it, huh Mitch? https://t.co/DbHSxgKUIi — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 5, 2019

But Kerr also retweeted a lot of anti-gun tweets without adding his own comments.

Kerr retweeted leftist writer Dave Weigel who suggested that “video games” are responsible for America’s murder rate:

There are no mass shootings in Japan because there are no video games there https://t.co/IIpJPZMlrQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 4, 2019

He re-tweeted extremist leftist New York Times writer Charles Blow’s claim that the shootings are not spurred by mental illness:

This is not a “mental illness problem”! This is a white nationalist terrorism problem!!! https://t.co/jnP3fVICfR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 5, 2019

Kerr also favored a list of other anti-gun and anti-Trump tweets:

The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country. As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it’s the truth. I of course am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

Running out of ways to say this, but I’ll give it another try: We, as a country, have decided that the right to own a weapon of war is more important than protecting people from being slaughtered by them. It’s a choice. The massacres won’t stop until we make a different choice. — John Woodrow Cox (@JohnWoodrowCox) August 4, 2019

To my colleagues – get off your ass and do something. Stop pretending like your only responsibility is to offer sympathy. You got elected to fix things. And this is fixable. But not if all you do about this is tweet. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 3, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.