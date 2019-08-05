Warriors’ Steve Kerr After Mass Shootings: ‘How Does Mitch McConnell Sleep at Night?’

Steve Kerr
In the wake of two mass shootings in less than a day, outspoken Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr jumped to his Twitter account to go on the attack against the Second Amendment and gun violence.

As news about the shootings emerged, Kerr mostly took to retweeting others. But in some of those re-tweets, the NBA coach added his own comments.

For instance, on Saturday he noted that we have a “white supremacist problem” in the U.S.A.

He also uncorked a pair of tweets attacking Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

But Kerr also retweeted a lot of anti-gun tweets without adding his own comments.

Kerr retweeted leftist writer Dave Weigel who suggested that “video games” are responsible for America’s murder rate:

He re-tweeted extremist leftist New York Times writer Charles Blow’s claim that the shootings are not spurred by mental illness:

Kerr also favored a list of other anti-gun and anti-Trump tweets:

